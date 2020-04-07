What Indiana is getting in Logan Duncomb
Indiana received great news on Tuesday morning with the commitment of 2021 C Logan Duncomb. He now adds to the 2021 class which currently holds a commitment from five-star guard Khristian Lander.
One of the top players in the 2021 class out of Ohio, Duncomb's commitment is a welcomed sight for Indiana as he immediately addresses a huge need in the frontcourt. With the departures of Joey Brunk and Justin Smith, and the possibility of Trayce Jackson-Davis leaving after this year, that left the Hoosiers with Race Thompson as the lone big on the roster.
Duncomb is your prototypical Big Ten forward who has great touch around the rim with a nice combination of patience and soft hands. At 6-foot-9 and 235 pounds, Duncomb has a good frame to play down low in one of the most physical conferences in the country, while still getting stronger.
While Duncomb isn't going to blow anyone away with his athleticism, his length allows him to make up for that with his rebounding and shot blocking ability.
One of the most underrated parts of his game is his footwork. With Archie Miller's defensive system, he needs big men who are able to hedge hard on ball screens and switch onto smaller guards at times. While that was a struggle this past season, Duncomb provides that ability on the defensive end.
With Indiana's inconsistent play in the half court on the offensive end, getting out in transition proved to be a crucial part of the offensive development as the season progressed this past year. While Jackson-Davis thrived in the open floor at times, that was lost when he was off of the floor. Duncomb's high motor will fit perfectly in that role and his ability to beat opposing big men down the floor will prove crucial.
Overall, Indiana is getting a very well-rounded player who still has untapped potential. A raw perimeter game, Duncomb does have the ability to hit outside shots, albeit still early in those stages. Duncomb will have the ability to compete and contribute immediately and will eventually be someone who gives opposing coaches fits by the time he is an upperclassmen.
