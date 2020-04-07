Indiana received great news on Tuesday morning with the commitment of 2021 C Logan Duncomb. He now adds to the 2021 class which currently holds a commitment from five-star guard Khristian Lander.

One of the top players in the 2021 class out of Ohio, Duncomb's commitment is a welcomed sight for Indiana as he immediately addresses a huge need in the frontcourt. With the departures of Joey Brunk and Justin Smith, and the possibility of Trayce Jackson-Davis leaving after this year, that left the Hoosiers with Race Thompson as the lone big on the roster.

Duncomb is your prototypical Big Ten forward who has great touch around the rim with a nice combination of patience and soft hands. At 6-foot-9 and 235 pounds, Duncomb has a good frame to play down low in one of the most physical conferences in the country, while still getting stronger.