There's not a long list of early enrollee freshmen to pick from when deciding which one of them could make an impact for Indiana next season. One thing is for sure though, if Indiana wants to get back to a bowl game this year, they will need some early enrollee's to step up. Here's three early enrollee freshmen for Indiana that could make a name for themselves next year.

Zach Browning: Indiana, a team that had the worst passing defense in the Big Ten last season, lost many players from an already weak secondary. With 10 players leaving the program due to having no eligibility left, the transfer portal or the NFL, Indiana needs some players to step up and fill some gaps. One of those players could be Jordan Shaw, a three-star defensive back out of Downey, Calif. Shaw, a former Colorado commit, decided to decommit after the hiring of Deion Sanders. Shaw is best in man-to-man coverage, he’s got great speed and footwork as well. Shaw put his talent on full display in the All-American Bowl where he had a couple of interceptions in 11-on-11 play. Perhaps where Shaw will provide the biggest impact for Indiana next season is in the return game. While playing on offense, defense and special teams in his senior season at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, Shaw ran back three punt returns for scores. His playmaking ability in the open field is special. While he doesn’t possess the same superhuman-like speed of Jaylin Lucas - who scored two kick return touchdowns last year - Shaw will likely factor into the return game early and often for the Hoosiers. If Shaw is able to make a similar impact to what Lucas did last year for Indiana in the return game, he will quickly become a fan favorite and someone Indiana can’t afford to take off the field.

Elias Khoury: The recent loss of Peyton Hendershot to the NFL and AJ Barner to the Michigan Wolverines means there is an opening at the tight end position for Indiana. I can see Anthony Miller Jr. having a lot of success in this role. Tom Allen leaned on Barner a lot last season, as he was one of the most consistent pass catchers for the Hoosiers. Barner's height coupled with his ability to track a pass and come down with the ball made him a reliable target for the many quarterbacks who took snaps for Indiana. Miller has a lot of the same tools, measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 235-pounds. This big frame gives him the potential to succeed both as a blocker and as a pass catcher. Where Miller could run into some trouble is in competing with fellow freshman Sam West for snaps at the tight end position. West is rated higher than Miller, but I believe Miller's quickness, along with being 30 pounds heavier than West could make him a more impactful player in the Indiana offense. Though he had the most success as a tight end, Miller played both ways for his high school in Duluth, Ga. As a defensive end, Miller developed an even quicker first step, and a more in-depth understanding of blocking assignments. His athletic tools, paired with his two-way understanding of the tight end position should make Miller an intriguing freshman for Hoosier fans to be on the lookout for this season.