Westfield 2022 defensive end Popeye Williams told TheHoosier.com last week that he was eager to make contact with new Indiana defensive line coach Kevin Peoples, after the sophomore standout had developed a relationship with former defensive line coach Mark Hagen.

In the week-and-change since that conversation and Friday, Williams and Peoples made that contact, and Williams told TheHoosier.com that he came away feeling comfortable with the new liaison between himself and Indiana.