Westfield 2022 DE Popeye Williams feels comfortable with Kevin Peoples
Westfield 2022 defensive end Popeye Williams told TheHoosier.com last week that he was eager to make contact with new Indiana defensive line coach Kevin Peoples, after the sophomore standout had developed a relationship with former defensive line coach Mark Hagen.
In the week-and-change since that conversation and Friday, Williams and Peoples made that contact, and Williams told TheHoosier.com that he came away feeling comfortable with the new liaison between himself and Indiana.
"Coach Peoples made me feel very comfortable," Williams said. "He made me feel like I’m on their radar. With Coach Hagen leaving, I didn’t know where I was with IU and them recruiting me. After talking to Coach Peoples, I feel like I’m right back on their radar. I look forward to building a relationship with Coach Peoples."
