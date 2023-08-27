The weekend update brings you the latest in college sports pertaining to Indiana in a bite-sized way for your weekend reading.

College football officially kicked off this past Saturday with a limited slate of week 0 games, but the Big Ten officially opens play this Thursday when Nebraska and Minnesota take to the gridiron in Minneapolis. A season before the host of off-field changes the latest wave of realignment has brought college sports takes effect in the conference, the league has a bevy of new facets this year that address on-field product, off-field handling of information and other matters that have become prevalent. In case you've missed any of it – and you wouldn't be remiss if something did slip through the cracks – here's a quick refresher on the changes to come to Big Ten football this season.

The Big Ten continued their efforts to push forward the conference and continue breaking ground on new normals across college football this offseason. (Mason Williams, TheHoosier)

Big Ten to feature mandatory pre-game availability reports, increase wager monitoring

St. Paul Pioneer Press reporter Andy Greder reported on Friday that starting this fall, the Big Ten will require schools to submit an availability report at least 2 hours before kickoff of each conference game. Action Network college football insider Brett McMurphy later confirmed the report. For instance, when Indiana and Ohio State kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Bloomington, both the Hoosiers and Buckeyes must have submitted a comprehensive list of who isn't/won't be available to play in that contest. Details have not emerged into how specific the reports must be regarding the severity of injury or reasoning behind a player's unavailability, but the Big Ten is the first major conference to require such reports to be made public for league games. That same report also stated that the Big Ten has patterned with U.S. Integrity to "enhance monitoring efforts and provide additional resources to help prevent student-athletes, coaches and staff from engaging in prohibited sports wagering." The University of Iowa athletic program has been under the microscope recently as more details emerge about members of teams participating in illegal wagering on multiple sporting events – some they were participating in. Iowa's scandal has been one of the topics of the offseason and is one of the first of it's kind in a modern age of sports gambling at the collegiate level.

Clock changes increasing pace of play, representing adapted pro model

In an effort to increase pace of play and replicate more of the professional model of play, the NCAA removed the rule that stopped the clock momentarily after achieving a first down on offense. Instead of after every first down, the clock now only stops within the final two minutes of each half. Before the change, the clock would be stopped after every first down awarded while the officials set the ball and substitutions were made. In addition, the NCAA eliminated the ability for a team to call multiple timeouts during a single dead-ball period. For instance, a team with three timeouts can no longer use all three timeouts to attempt to ice a kicker, or cannot use two timeouts in a row to refresh the game clock. Two timeouts can be called during the same period, but they must come from opposite teams (offense can call one, then the defense and vice versa). Lastly, untimed downs will only occur as needed in the second and fourth quarters – essentially, only at the end of the half. Previously, accepted penalties against the defense would be played out in the same quarter, regardless of time in the game. Now, accepted penalties at the conclusion of the first and third quarters will carry over into the second and fourth quarters, respectively.

Conference still awaiting new schedule outlook for 2024 and beyond