CONWAY, S.C. - To open the 2024 season, Indiana took a trip down south to Conway, South Carolina to play in a three-day tournament to kickstart the season. The three-team opening weekend tournament featured the likes of No. 12 Duke, No. 18 Coastal Carolina and George Mason, all of whom made the NCAA Tournament a season ago. After opening the season with a defeat to Duke, Indiana closed out the weekend with consecutive wins over Coastal Carolina and George Mason. Over the course of the weekend, the Hoosiers' pitching staff was impressive. Indiana pitchers allowed 11 runs across 27 innings of baseball to open the season. With the first weekend of the college baseball season in the books, the Hoosiers are 2-1 with an abundance of optimism looking ahead to the rest of the season.

Kraft uncharacteristically poor; bats "didn't finish innings" in 6-3 season-opening loss to Duke

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Brayden Risedorph got the opening day start for Indiana against Duke on Friday morning. In just his sixth career collegiate start, the Kendallville, Indiana native was brilliant on the mound for the Hoosiers against an extremely talented Blue Devil offense. Risedorph hurled 4.2 innings of one-run baseball, surrendering two hits and striking out four Duke hitters. "He was awesome," head coach Jeff Mercer said of the sophomore following Indiana's win over Duke on Friday. "You couldn't have asked for a much better start. That's what your Friday guy does. He was phenomenal." After back-to-back two-out doubles gave Duke a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning, Mercer decided to pull Risedorph, handing the ball to dominant lefty Ryan Kraft. Kraft, who had the lowest ERA on the team a season ago and who was named a first-team All-Big Ten reliever last year, had an uncharacteristically poor performance against the Blue Devils on Friday. The southpaw lasted just 1.1 innings, needing 35 pitches to get four outs. Kraft allowed four runs on four hits, walking a bitter and hitting one as well. "Kraft was our guy last year," Mercer said. "I thought it might be a tough matchup for hm, being a strike thrower versus (Duke's) offense. But, Kraft's still our guy." Aside from Kraft's struggles, the Hoosiers' offense had trouble stringing together multiple hits, stranding nine runners on the base paths on Friday in the season opener. Indiana's struggles at the plate can in large part be credited to Duke's pitching staff, specifically the Blue Devils' starter Jonathan Santucci. "We had three or four innings where we left two guys on base," Mercer explained. "(Santucci) was tough, he's as good of an arm as I've seen in college baseball. We competed really well against him, we just didn't finish innings. We won't face a better pitching staff than what we saw (Friday) all year." In the first inning, the Hoosiers had runners on first and second with one out before first baseman Brock TIbbitts and shortstop Tyler Cerny were both sat down via the strikeout. Indiana again had runners on first and second in the fourth inning, but catcher Jake Stadler popped out with two outs, stranding the runners. Down by two runs in the seventh inning, Indiana once again had runners on first and second base with just one away in the frame. Acting as the potential go-ahead runs, Tibbitts and Cerny both struck out again. Despite being handed the 6-3 loss, Indiana competed with one of the best teams in college baseball on Friday. The Hoosiers had many opportunities to potentially win the game, but fell just short. Knowing they played well enough to have a chance to win, Mercer and the Hoosiers won't be too concerned with Friday's result.

Foley, Bothwell shutdown Coastal Carolina offense, carry Indiana to top-25 win

Saturday brought about another ranked opponent for the Hoosiers, the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina. The hosts of the opening weekend tournament entered Saturday's showdown with Indiana after a 26-0 throttling of George Mason on opening day. Saturday's game started similarly to Friday's, with a Hoosier sophomore dealing on the mound. Righty Connor Foley got his first career start for Indiana on Saturday against Coastal Carolina and he made the most of it. Foley, a Jasper, Indiana native, sat down seven Chanticleer hitters in 4.0 innings of work, allowing just two hits in his first career start. Piggybacking off of Foley, lefty Ty Bothwell was just as good for the Hoosiers coming out of the bullpen against the Chanticleers. Bothwell allowed two runs -- both unearned -- on four hits, throwing the final five innings for the Hoosiers to close out Coastal Carolina. "Foley was obviously great, Bothwell was great," Mercer said after the Hoosiers' 7-2 win on Saturday over the Chanticleers. "We felt like Foley was going to be a really good matchup and we thought Bothwell was going to be a great matchup and they were. They were able to command the top of the zone with their fastballs. Those guys executed incredibly well." Bothwell, a sixth-year senior, didn't have to return to Indiana this season. He chose to for moments like Saturday. Against a top-25 opponent, Bothwell looked his usual fiery self on the mound, combining a full-of-life fastball with devastating breaking balls. What Bothwell does on the mound for the Hoosiers this season is far from the only impact he has on this Indiana program. "We're incredibly fortunate to have Ty Bothwell in the program," Mercer said proudly. "He's everything you want an Indiana Hoosier to be about. He's from Indiana, he loves Indiana and he's the hardest working guy you could ever have." "He understands the privilege and the honor of representing an entire state," Mercer continued. "When you have someone like that, the whole group is behind him. There's nobody in our club that's not cheering for him." Tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, Indiana's nine-hole hitter and Houston transfer Brandon Burckel launched a solo homer to left field to break the deadlock and give the Hoosiers the lead for good. Indiana added four insurance runs in the top of the ninth, including an two-run bomb off the bat of redshirt freshman AJ Shephard. Shepard, who is still not 100% healthy after recovering from a second Tommy John Surgery in as many years, launched his first career home run in an Indiana uniform on Saturday, 655 days removed from his first Tommy John Surgery. "There's no way to describe it," Shepard said of his ninth inning homer. "AJ (Shephard) is a terrifically talented player," Mercer chimed in. "He's one of the best players I've ever recruited. He's a great player, he's tough as hell and he's overcome a tremendous amount of adversity. That's one of the most special moments of my entire baseball career and I mean that."

The 7-2 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday was a massive win for Indiana. Taking down a top-25 team in their home ballpark as part of a marquee early-season tournament is as big of a win as any team in the country got on opening weekend. No matter what Indiana does the rest of the season, Saturday's win over Coastal Carolina figures to be one of if not the best wins of the season for the Hoosiers.

Indiana takes care of business in 9-3 win versus George Mason