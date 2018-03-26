It's a circumstance of being a midwest team in a spring sport that begins in late February and early March: sometimes the weather just won't cooperate in the first month of the season.

Already having dealt with two cancellations this spring, Indiana's schedule has shifted even more heading into this week's matchups against in-state schools with the Indiana State game getting moved from Tuesday to Wednesday. A three-game home series against Butler is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday.

However, IU head coach Chris Lemonis isn't ready to make excuses.



"The weather's been great. We've enjoyed it," Lemonis said jokingly before practice Monday. "We had a talk this morning, as coaches we're trying to quit talking about the weather and get ready. It does affect you. It's been a tough two weeks moving games, but at the end of the year, and we talked about it this morning, it's either we won or we didn't."

Indiana takes a 16-5 overall record heading into this week's slate of games after splitting a double-header last Friday vs. Iowa. The originally-scheduled three-game series instead was cut down to two after inclement weather forced the cancellation of Sunday's matchup.

With four games running up against one another in as many days, the most challenging aspect of managing this stretch comes down to the pitching staff.

According to Lemonis, the coaching staff has yet to make a decision on who will start at Indiana State (6 p.m. ET first pitch) on Wednesday.

"Having a midweek right up to the weekend series is a little bit tougher on the bullpen," "Especially because guys will actually throw multiple times either in a row or only one day in between. It's a little bit different from our usual routine, but we have enough depth on our staff where we can handle it pretty well."

Weather aside, the in-state matchups will allow players like IU junior outfielder Logan Kaletha to reunited with some of their old friends on the diamond. Kaletha, a Michigan City, Indiana, native, said he knows a couple of players who play for Butler.

Lemonis recognizes the pride associated with these games, too, especially with Indiana State at 14-5 overall and Butler 16-4.

"It's real important because we're playing two really good Indiana teams that are having great years," Lemonis said. "It's always in-state rivalry, and we take a lot of pride in it and they do too. Everybody wants to beat Indiana, so it's one of those where it's important to everybody between the lines."

The only thing standing in the way of bragging rights would be more rotten luck with weather, but Kaletha is optimistic despite the related obstacles over the last two weeks.

"We've just got to stay positive, honestly," junior outfielder Logan Kaletha said. "It's a long season, but we've probably had only couple of good games that we've actually been able to get out in 50-degree whether. It's supposed to rain all this week too. I mean, we'll be good. It's a long season. Still 25-30 games. We'll be good."

Indiana baseball schedule this week:

• Wednesday, 6 p.m. ET - at Indiana State

• Thursday, 6:05 p.m. ET - vs. Butler

• Friday, 6:05 p.m. ET - vs. Butler

• Saturday, 1:05 p.m. ET - vs. Butler