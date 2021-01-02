 TheHoosier - WATCH: Tom Allen reacts to Outback Bowl loss
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-02 16:27:17 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Tom Allen reacts to Outback Bowl loss

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Indiana head football coach Tom Allen reacts to Indiana's 26-20 loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl.

Above is the full Q&A.

(Videos courtesy of IU Athletics)

---

