 WATCH: Tom Allen, coordinators talk Rutgers takeaways & Michigan prep
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-02 13:05:36 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Tom Allen, coordinators talk Rutgers takeaways & Michigan prep

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana's Tom Allen and coordinators Nick Sheridan and Kane Wommack addressed the media on Monday and talked main takeaways from the Rutgers win as well as an early look ahead to Michigan.

Above are the full Q&A's.

(Videos courtesy of IU Athletics)

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}