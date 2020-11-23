 WATCH: Tom Allen, coordinators talk Ohio State takeaways
WATCH: Tom Allen, coordinators talk Ohio State takeaways

Alec Lasley
Senior Writer
@allasley

IU coach Tom Allen and coordinators Kane Wommack and Nick Sheridan talk about their main OSU takeaways.

Above are the full Q&A's.

(Videos courtesy of IU Athletics)

{{ article.author_name }}