WATCH: Mike Woodson talks recruiting, summer workouts and more
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson talks about the upcoming live evaluation periods, start of team workouts and philosophy heading into the summer.
Above is the full Q&A.
(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.