WATCH: Michael Penix talks rehab, previews fall practice

On how cool it was participating in the Manning Academy and what you learned from Eli and Peyton that has helped develop you as a quarterback…

MP: It was a great experience. I definitely had a great time meeting the Manning’s and all the other college quarterbacks that were there. There were also other high school coaches and some college coaches that were there helping out, too. It was a great experience being out there with the kids and seeing all of them work. I was there once upon a time. Just seeing them put in the work reminded me of where I came from. One thing I took away was how organized and detailed they were. As quarterbacks, that is one of the main things you should have, being organized and detailed. Seeing how they managed that, in the meetings and how they were talking, I was soaking it all up. There was a lot going on, but it really went smoothly.

On what he has tried to gain these past few months mentally as a quarterback…

MP: Mentally, I am trying to make sure I stay sharp in my film study. In this offseason, I couldn’t do as much as I wanted to with the injury, so taking as many mental reps as possible [was big for me]. Also, watching and encouraging the guys whenever I wasn’t in on a rep. Making sure that everyone stayed sound and that we stayed together so that everything flows smoothly. Even though I might not have been on the field in the rep, I still took that rep [with them mentally]. If I saw something that I liked or that I didn’t like, I made sure that I talked to the guys, so we could correct it. I know that is what it’s going to take to win the Big Ten this year.

On establishing a relationship with Camron Buckley and D.J. Matthews over the summer…

MP: That is critical with new guys coming in. As the starting quarterback, I made sure that I got as much time as I could with them. We spent a lot of time this offseason making sure we got our chemistry together. I feel like it is very good and that we have a good connection. They bring a lot to the team and are going to be guys that are on the field and can make big plays on big stages. That is definitely what we are looking forward to and can’t wait to see those guys out there.