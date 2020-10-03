Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack talks the prep work heading into the 2020 season and which guys have been stepping up for the injured Marcelino Ball and Raheem Layne.

He also discusses the importance of IU's leadership at the linebacker position, an area that has multiple experienced players returning.

Above is the full Q&A.

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.