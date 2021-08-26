 TheHoosier - WATCH: IU's running back room talks competition, expectations
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-26 13:36:05 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: IU's running back room talks competition, expectations

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough and running backs Stephen Carr and Tim Baldwin discuss the competition at the position in fall camp, working together in a new system and more.

Above are the full Q&A's.

(Videos courtesy of IU Athletics)

