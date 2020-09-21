WATCH: IU commit Josh Sales mid-season highlights
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
2021 IU commit Josh Sales has been a catalyst for Brownsburg (IN) who is now 5-0 and 3-0 in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference. They are ranked second in Class 6A.
Sales is a three-star prospect and ranked No. 10 overall in Indiana for the 2021 class.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.