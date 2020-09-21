 WATCH: IU commit Josh Sales mid-season highlights
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-21 08:19:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

2021 IU commit Josh Sales has been a catalyst for Brownsburg (IN) who is now 5-0 and 3-0 in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference. They are ranked second in Class 6A.

Sales is a three-star prospect and ranked No. 10 overall in Indiana for the 2021 class.

