2021 IU commit Josh Sales has been a catalyst for Brownsburg (IN) who is now 5-0 and 3-0 in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference. They are ranked second in Class 6A.

Sales is a three-star prospect and ranked No. 10 overall in Indiana for the 2021 class.

