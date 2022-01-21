Watch: Extended highlights of Indiana's win over No. 4 Purdue

Extended game highlights from Indiana's 68-65 win over No. 4 Purdue on Thursday night.

It was Indiana's first win in the series since 2016 after losing nine-straight games against the Boilermakers.

Rob Phinisee had a career-high 20 points and hit the game winner with 16.9 seconds left.

Xavier Johnson added 18 points. Indiana's point guards had 38 combined points and zero turnovers.

(Video from Indiana Athletics)