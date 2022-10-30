The Indiana basketball program defeated Marian on Saturday in its first exhibition game of the 2022-23 season, 78-42.

The Hoosiers never trailed in the game and had four players in double-figures, led by freshman forward Malik Reneau with 14 points.

Indiana All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and reserve guard Tamar Bates did not play due to injuries.

Below are extended game highlights of the win.

(Video Credit: Indiana Athletics)