Watch: Extended game highlights of Indiana's exhibition win over Marian
The Indiana basketball program defeated Marian on Saturday in its first exhibition game of the 2022-23 season, 78-42.
The Hoosiers never trailed in the game and had four players in double-figures, led by freshman forward Malik Reneau with 14 points.
Indiana All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and reserve guard Tamar Bates did not play due to injuries.
Below are extended game highlights of the win.
(Video Credit: Indiana Athletics)
