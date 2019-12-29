Watch: Archie Miller, players react to Indiana's 71-64 loss to Arkansas
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, senior guard Devonte Green and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis addressed the media following the team's 71-64 loss to Arkansas. It was the Hoosiers' second loss of the season and the first at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Archie Miller
Devonte Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis
