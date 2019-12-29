News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 20:05:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Watch: Archie Miller, players react to Indiana's 71-64 loss to Arkansas

D.J. Fezler • TheHoosier
TheHoosier.com
@DJFezler

Indiana head coach Archie Miller, senior guard Devonte Green and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis addressed the media following the team's 71-64 loss to Arkansas. It was the Hoosiers' second loss of the season and the first at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Sign up for TheHoosier.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Archie Miller

Devonte Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}