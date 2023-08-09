Tom Allen

On the QB competition and developments of the two leaders

Yeah I think that is an interesting way to look at it because that situation before with Mike and Peyton because of the age differences and experience Peyton had over Mike. Whereas you have two guys now that are very similar. They are both redshirts. Neither one of them played much last year. They are both at the same starting point than the previous situations. To be honest, that’s part of the evaluation. At the end of the day, we are going to pick the guy that we think gives us the best chance to win, that’s the bottom line. You have to be able to have a long season, you have a very challenging first one. That situation that we just had was a little bit more of a ramp up to it. It was a progression. Now you’re going to have somebody going against other top teams in the nation right now of the gate. At the same time, when you go out and evaluate their performance – we have a scrimmage coming up this weekend – that is going to be important and really the most game-like reps that we’ve had in one setting yet for Fall camp. We’ve had several team move the ball where we just put the ball down and play football. They’ve had several of those. But this will be the most we have on Saturday. Really looking forward to seeing how they perform in those situation. It’s part of the equational factors that project to have the biggest growth as we get into games four, five, six. Obviously, guys are competing really hard. Spending a lot of time in the quarterback meetings on purpose and want to see them in all settings – on the field, off the field, how the prepare and that’s all part of the equation.

On narrowing QB reps

It’s equal rotation at this point. Basically, just rotate and go with the ones and the twos and that will continue.

On offensive install

I don’t know that it changes it a lot. We’ve tried to follow the same install. One thing that is nice about this time of year is the ones and twos getting the same amount of reps numerically. You don’t feel like you have to alter anything. They are all in the system and everything in that regard. Obviously, you decide who that person is going to be, you tailor it to their strengths and skillset. There are a lot of similarities between the two guys as far as their skillsets and strengths. I think that is a positive, without question. Talk about one vs another and them being dramatically different. I think the installation process is similar to what it would be if you already had a guy named. But as we look at this, we already have had six practices and seven will be tomorrow in full pad. Lot of game like situations, even more so tomorrow than we have had in the previous three practices once we put pads on. From where we are kind of at as an offensive, defense, our installation is pretty well completed at this point.

On Dexter Williams recovery

I would say, talking to him about it last night, he’s further along than we thought, he thought he would be. He had his final check up prior to fall camp and came back very positive. From that meeting he had with his doctors, we felt like we could accelerate things for fall camp. He’s been out there taking reps and feeling pretty good. I think there’s no question because there is so much with your lower body that affects your throwing that he still had to get used to that. He’s had soreness, not just in his knee but other areas, that you have to get ready when you are going through the whole process and playing. I would say for sure mid-season to maybe even a couple earlier than that, if possible. His season would be a good projection, but it may even continue if he progresses at the way he is currently we could see him a game or two before that as well. I know he’s been very pleased with where he is at and we are too. We just aren’t able to cut it loose yet. That will come with time. He’s such an awesome young man. Teammates, coaches we are pulling for the kid because of what he has been through. He’s just further ahead than we though.

On coaching the defensive, secondary

I think that there’s more coaches involved in the leadership because of that reason. Noah gives us a lot of experience and strong leadership. Because some of those other three guys, even though they have played a lot, aren’t real verbal in terms of vocally leading in practice. That was probably what those three guys. The most vocal guy we lost was Cam Jones, without question. But in the secondary, Noah provides a lot of leadership. But I think our coaches know. Noah plays that HUSKY position for us, which is our nickel spot, he’s closer to the line of scrimmage. So the high safeties have to do a lot of communicating. Louis Moore has really stepped up and continues to do so. I think that has been huge for us. Josh and Phillip have to continue to grow and develop. Those guys have been here and we have a lot of new guys that have joined us on our tea. You take the corner position that has a lot of new faces. Jojo just got here at the start of fall camp and is already turning heads. Excited about him. Since I’ve been here, it’s the most new faces that we’ve had in the secondary, without question. But I think from the difference, it’s more coaches checking in to provide that leadership as these guys figure things out. Those guys are making plays and that’s what we expect them to do. We have a lot more length than we’ve had in the past at those positions. I think it’s indicative of what we are trying to do to match their skillsets and what we are doing schematically.

On Bell’s offensive progessions

I think that even the last few practices, offense is obviously different than defense in installation. Usually, defense is ahead right out of the gate just because you fly around, play hard and disrupt everything and things can happen positively on defense in that mindset. You do all of that on offense, it doesn’t usually work out as well. It’s more about timing, execution and everybody doing their job to get the offense going. Because of it being year two of a lot of the same concepts, that’s really big for our guys. I think there is a natural progression to having that. We have enough core guys back that it makes that a lot smoother without question. I think knowing our guys better and being able to adapt to them and knowing the strengths of who we are, what we are trying to do and make a lot of progress up fron with the o-line. That, to me, has godo feel to it right now. I thought the last couple of practices we’ve shown that in the team move the ball periods, we’ve been able to have the abilty to be explosive. That’s the key for us, we got to be be able to do that. Take the pressure of having to be so perfect and not having to have 75 yard drives and being able to create those chunk plays, as we call them. Because of being together long and having he and Coach Tucker – Coach Tucker is new but they worked together for several years – that was natural, it creates some good working relationship. It helps them in that regard. Our receivers are coming together as well and making plays, which is good.

On seeing effects in different fall camp

So because when you think about the way we have been practicing and reps and this is both sides of the ball and maximizing ones, twos, threes and fours. Most times in the past we haven’t had threes and fours, so that wasn’t a super productive way of practicing. I think getting more guys involved and getting more guys sped up an acceleration of our install. If you look at both sides, there has been mistakes, without questions. But there’s not been a lot of glaring mistakes. It kind of looks the way it’s supposed to look. Maybe that is a tribute to doing more in the summer time. We’ve have more with the OTAs and had time to do that. I do think that the way wea re trying to structure things allows us to speed that up. We’ll know more on Saturday, but I feel good about where we are at.

On realignment and the schedule changes

Well, all I can say is this, we are focused on the future and I don’t control any of those decisions. But the three we have been playing every year since I have been here in our division are all ranked in the top 10 right now as we speak. So that’s constant, they’ve been that way for a long time. You look historically and they are three of the top programs in the history of college football. So, I have to play those three guys. I guess it’s official now, you add in Oregon, Washington, who are really good football teams, and, obviously, USC has their tradition, UCLA same thing. You’re adding more good teams. I think the equitable distribution of your schedule to be able to have that is a positive thing without question. But it’s a crazy time. I was talking to my dad about it. It’s hard to believe the teams that are in the Big Ten now compared to what it used to be when I was growing up. It’s an exciting time and definitely change. We’re excited to be a part of it. Anxious to continue to build a program here.

On RBs

They’re different. I think that they are different than Jaylin, that’s probably the biggest difference between those two guys. Even, you mix in, Trent Allen has had a great fall camp, he continues to make plays and is big and has tremendous hands. David has had his best camp since he’s been with us. Deep group, which I like a lot. Those guys get his a lot and you have to have several. Christian and Josh, the two older guys, I would say both have a good combination of power and speed. Excited to see Christian continue to grow and develop. I think they can be a good compliment to one another and to be able to maximize them and do what we want to be able to do as we’ve said very open and clearly, you have to be effective running the football. So in order to do that, it starts up front, but you have to have talented guys that can make somebody miss in space and create those extra yards you have in the throw game and in the hand the ball off in as many ways as possible. Excited to add Christian to that group. I think Josh has become the leader of that group and we want to see that continue. They’ll be a good compliment to one another.

On injuries at this point in camp

First of all with Cam Camper, we are going through and based on workload and everything we monitor for him, we’ve had times where we have had to protect that a little bit. But he’s progressing and we rely on the strength tests and those have been really good lately, which is great. I’m excited about where he is at and the way he has progressed throughout fall camp. He’s still wearing a blue jersey, he’s not been released to go full live yet. Matt Bedford has come back and he’s doing a good job and he’s not in a blue jersey because his injury was so early in the season a year ago. Other than your typical soft tissue things. We have a guy here who might have missed practice or two, there’s been some of that. Not everybody has been at every single practice. Overall, it’s been very positive for our guys and we just have to continue rehabbing. I like the structure of we go three days and then we have a regeneration day where we are off, but they are coming in, lifting, watching film and getting their bodies rested from running and having a practice. So we are having one of those days. Having three days on and one day off is a really good focus. When you think about the season, that’s how you play. You practice Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and you have your walk through on Friday and one off day and one game day. I think it is a good flow for our guys and gives them a chance to recover from everything. Feel really good about where we are at health wise.