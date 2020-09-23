TheHoosier - WATCH: 2021 IU commit Jordyn Williams mid-season highlights

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

2021 Indiana commit Jordyn Williams is off to a hot start in his senior campaign for Trinity Christian (Tx) High School. The Georgia native transferred there prior to this season.

His season has been highlighted by a nine catch, 177 yard and one touchdown performance on ESPN at the start of the season. Overall, he has 33 receptions for 774 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

Williams plans to enroll early to IU in January.

