Fuller is a former four-star recruit and initially chose to play at TCU coming out of high school. His first two seasons of basketball saw him produce very similar numbers averaging 5.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game his freshman year and 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists including 18 starts in his sophomore season. After two years and 57 games as a Horned Frog, Fuller transferred to his hometown of Seattle, Washington to play for the Huskies.

On Monday, May 8, it was announced that guard PJ Fuller ll would enter the transfer portal. Fuller, a senior at the University of Washington will look for his third school for his fifth year of college basketball.





In his time with Washington, he played all 32 games in his junior year seeing his numbers rise averaging a career-high 7.4 points. This past season Fuller saw his role increase to an everyday starter with the Huskies but he would then later lose that role and would eventually not play the final four games of the season due to undisclosed reasons. Fuller averaged 6.2 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 rebounds this past season.

So far, there have been no official reports of any schools reaching out to Fuller.

Fuller is a veteran player who could fit a role for Indiana this upcoming year. The 6-foot-4 guard is known to be a ball-handling guard who can create offense off ball screens while taking the majority of his shots in spot-up situations. Fuller can also create shots for himself by driving the basketball in transition or off screens. This past season he had a 57 percent field goal percentage when attacking the rim.

Fuller could fit nicely in a role like that of Xavier Johnson. Both guards share a similar play style being heavy playmaking guards who score in similar ways. Fuller could play the same role as Johnson but coming off the bench or even be alongside him in the role of a spot-up guard at the two position.

We have yet to see Indiana get involved in his recruitment but Fuller is a name to look out for in the rest of this offseason.



