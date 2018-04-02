Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Indiana is the second-most valuable college basketball program in the country.

That's according to the Wall Street Journal, which valued IU's program to be worth over $243 million in an article released on Monday.

The full story is behind a paywall, but according to IUHoosiers.com, the yearly report is put together by Ryan Brewer, an assistant professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus.

Brewer considers cash-flow adjustments, risk assessments, growth projections and more to form his rankings.

The Big Ten conference had seven of the top 14 valuations.

Kentucky was the only school ranked ahead of Indiana, valued at $246 million. Louisville ($233 million), Kansas ($191 million) and Duke ($169 million) rounded up the top five.

IU ranked eighth nationally in 2015 and third in 2016 in the same study.

