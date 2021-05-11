 Video: Xavier Johnson discusses decision to join IU, Mike Woodson and more
Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Pitt transfer Xavier Johnson joins Indiana Sports Beat to talk about his decision to join the Indiana program, Mike Woodson and expectations for this season.

Above is the full video.

