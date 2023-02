TheHoosier.com got extended looks at 2025 Fishers (IN) guard Jalen Haralson throughout the 2022-23 Indiana high school season.

Haralson averaged 22.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game this season.

Fishers plays Hamilton Southeastern in the first round of Sectionals on Tuesday night.

Below are extended highlights from Haralson's 2022-23 season and an evaluation of his game: