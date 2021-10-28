 TheHoosier - Video: Jakai Newton breaks down his commitment to Indiana
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-28 14:01:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Jakai Newton breaks down his commitment to Indiana

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

2023 top-45 guard Jakai Newton talks to Jim Coyle of TheHoosier and Indiana Sports Beat about his commitment to Indiana.

Above is the full Q&A with Newton and his parents.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}