The Rivals150 class of 2024 was updated on Wednesday and that included a few new five-star prospects. One to those is St. Thomas More (CT) wing Tyler Betsey.

Betsey is a 6-foot-8 wing who is now ranked No. 14 in the class. Indiana offered Betsey in September and is one of the main programs involved in his recruitment. Other programs include Duke, Rutgers, UConn, Michigan State and others.

An official visit to Indiana was expected in December, but had to get rescheduled. He's looking to visit Indiana again soon.