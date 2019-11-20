Video: Instant reaction to Indiana's 79-54 win over Princeton
TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman and Nick Baumgart give their immediate reactions to Indiana's 79-54 win over Princeton from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall following Archie Miller's press conference Wednesday.
Listen to what they had to say in the video below.
