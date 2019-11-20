News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-20 21:26:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video: Instant reaction to Indiana's 79-54 win over Princeton

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman and Nick Baumgart give their immediate reactions to Indiana's 79-54 win over Princeton from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall following Archie Miller's press conference Wednesday.

Listen to what they had to say in the video below.

Holiday pick-it sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheHoosier.Com and get FREE gear too! CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

Nick Baumgart and Taylor Lehman
Nick Baumgart and Taylor Lehman

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}