Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-09 21:41:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

VIDEO: Indiana All-Stars React To 109-81 Win Over Kentucky In Indianapolis

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Woqducrffmzyuygxccmq
Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com

The Indiana All-Stars avenged Friday night's loss in Louisville with a 109-81 win over the Kentucky All-Stars Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Watch full postgame comments from Indiana All-Stars head coach Jim Shannon and guards Eric Hunter, Robert Phinisee and Romeo Langford in the embedded media player below.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}