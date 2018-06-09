VIDEO: Indiana All-Stars React To 109-81 Win Over Kentucky In Indianapolis
The Indiana All-Stars avenged Friday night's loss in Louisville with a 109-81 win over the Kentucky All-Stars Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Watch full postgame comments from Indiana All-Stars head coach Jim Shannon and guards Eric Hunter, Robert Phinisee and Romeo Langford in the embedded media player below.
