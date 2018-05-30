Video: Fred Glass, Tom Allen At Huber's Winery
IU athletic director Fred Glass and football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Wednesday night at Huber's Winery for their annual summer event.
Additionally, Allen gave a speech to the packed crowd in-attendance at the event in Borden, Indiana.
Those video clips are embedded below.
