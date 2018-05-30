Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-30 20:36:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Fred Glass, Tom Allen At Huber's Winery

Mqhvqve5et9ayuauc274
IU athletic director Fred Glass at Huber's Winery.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

IU athletic director Fred Glass and football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Wednesday night at Huber's Winery for their annual summer event.

Additionally, Allen gave a speech to the packed crowd in-attendance at the event in Borden, Indiana.

Those video clips are embedded below.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}