Video: 2023 Indiana point guard target Miro Little fall highlights
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana 2023 Finnish point guard target Miro Little finished up his fall season for Helsinki Basketball Academy. He averaged 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.
Above are the full highlights.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.