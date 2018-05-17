The NBA on Wednesday announced former IU standout and current Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is one of three finalists for the league's Most Improved Player Award, along with Houston Rockets center Clint Capela and Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

The winner of that award, the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year and NBA Coach of the Year will be announced at the 2018 NBA Awards on Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., will host the ceremony.

In his first season with the Pacers, Oladipo averaged career-highs in points (23.1), rebounds (5.2), assists (4.3) and steals (2.4).

He also shot a career-best 47.7 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from 3-point range en route to being named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career.

Oladipo's efforts also helped lead the Pacers to a 48-34 overall record and the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, where they fell to LeBron James and the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 4-3 in the best-of-seven first round series.

Should Oladipo win Most Improved Player, he would be the second former Indiana standout to earn the distinction since the award's inception in 1985. Former Indiana center Alan Henderson won the award in his third season with the Atlanta Hawks in 1997-98.

From the Pacers perspective, Oladipo would be the fifth player in franchise history to receive the award but first to receive in their first season with the Pacers. Paul George (2012-13) won it in his third season with the franchise, Danny Granger (2008-09) in his fourth, Jermaine O'Neal (2001-02) in his second and Jalen Rose (1999-00) in his fourth.

In his three seasons at IU, Oladipo averaged 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game across 75 contests. During his final season in Bloomington, he was named National Player of the Year and a First Team All-American by Sporting News, a First Team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), a John R. Wooden All-American Team selection, NABC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, a Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and set the program single-season steals record with 78.