Veteran Indiana secondary ready for 'big things' this season

"Really excited for those guys. Those guys have played a lot of football and they know me very well. They know the expectations," IU cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby said. "To this point, they’ve done a good job at meeting those expectations."

With a unit that experienced and that talented, there are a certain amount of expectations from not only the outside, but also inside of the locker room. They are quite aware of those.

Despite losing Second-Team All-Big Ten starting safety Jamar Johnson, the Hoosiers return six seniors who played a season ago and add in a seventh with sixth year Marcelino McCrary-Ball - who missed all of last year with a torn ACL.

Typically at this point in the offseason, the roster is pretty set in stone. For Indiana, not only did it add another veteran member to its defense, more depth was added to the already talented secondary.

IU announced the addition of Ole Miss safety Jonathan Haynes last week. The grad transfer totaled 86 tackles in two seasons at Ole Miss.

Haynes has already made an impact in the few practices he's been involved in for the Hoosiers and while the staff is still trying to figure out where he fits, the whole secondary unit knows he will bring value.

“He’s a physical player,” IU safeties coach Jason Jones said of Haynes. “We can roll him down into the box when teams are running the football. He doesn’t mind mixing it up.”

The Rebels played a 3-4 defense, so coming to IU will be a bit of an adjustment for Haynes. The Hoosiers run a 4-2-5. With Haynes versatility, however, you shouldn't expect the adjustment to take long.

"He just got here so he’s still learning. One thing, he does play," Jones said. "Right now, each day, as we’re working on the different coverages and defenses and different calls, just focusing in on those. It’ll get to the point where he knows them and he’s not really thinking."

Having an extremely experienced secondary alongside him is also something that will bring him up to speed rather quickly.

“He added another tool for us,” IU senior safety Devon Matthews said. “He’s going to be good. He’s just got to get into the plays more, stay in the playbook. I feel like he’ll be good. Especially with me and (Layne). He’s just got to ask us questions, watch film with us and he’ll be good.”

So, as Indiana takes a look around its defensive backfield, there is no question that it will be one of the best units in the entire country. And that group is more than ready to make 'big things' happen in 2021.

"This year, the level [of competition] has increased even more," IU cornerback Reese Taylor said. "It is a new standard being set. It is a more positive and intense standard, and we cannot settle for less... We are coming into this season hungrier and are starving for, not success, but to the best we can be as a football team."

"You already know that answer, a Big Ten championship," Matthews added. "That is our goal. That is what we have in our minds and it is going to stay that way."

"We’re building something special. We’re not looking backward. We’re looking forward," Mullen said. "Whatever happened at Indiana in the past, we’re not looking at that.”

"...We’re excited for that veteran group. Those guys hold each other accountable," Shelby said. "We’re looking forward to big things with them."