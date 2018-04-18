Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-18 14:26:13 -0500') }} basketball

Updated 2019 Recruiting Board

2019 four-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is a top IU target.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
In advance of the spring evaluation period beginning over the April 21 weekend, TheHoosier.com has updated its 2019 recruiting board.

The board is ordered from most likely to commit to least likely. To view the list (for subscribers), click ahead - LINK

