North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis sat down with the media over Zoom on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Tar Heels' impending matchup with Indiana Wednesday night. North Carolina underwent a big slide in the AP Poll this week after back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, OR. Tar Heel guard Caleb Love came under fire for his aggressive offensive approach against the Crimson Tide, hoisting eleven three-pointers and only making three of them, and the inefficiency was present as the clock ticked down as well. "Some of the shots I'm 100 percent comfortable with, others I'm not," Davis said bluntly. "We've talked about it… I also know that some of the shot selections are because they want to make something happen, sometimes in those situations the best choice is to create, and others are to get the best shot." "My message to them has been real, it's been truth. I don't compare this year to last year… The game's against Iowa State and Alabama, we had mutliple chances to win and we didn't make the plays on either end to be able to finish it out."

Love won't get any sort of break in Bloomington. Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Jalen Hood-Schifino will likely be tasked with shutting the 2022 March Madness superstar down, potentially cutting off one of North Carolina's biggest producers. Davis bragged about the former Pitt guard, who he faced when he was just an assistant at North Carolina. “He’s always been really, extremely talented," Davis said. "He’s one of the fastest guys I’ve seen with the ball. His ability to push and penetrate, attack the basket with speed, pace, and power. It’s going to be difficult for us tomorrow. He’s always been really competitive, which I love, and he’s really improved his outside shot. Early in his career that was a weakness of his, you could just tell the hard work he’s put together; it isn’t a weakness it’s a strength."

This last week for North Carolina has been reminiscent of Indiana's March Madness experience last season, minus the increased stakes. Davis explained that after the night they landed in Oregon he and his players had split practices at two different venues, starting at 9 am. Their Thanksgiving morning game with Portland was followed by their two nailbiting contests on Saturday and Sunday. Three games in four days, all followed by a Monday morning flight to Indianapolis where their Jordan branded, baby blue buses were waiting for them. "...the one thing we’re trying to do is make sure we’re in the right time zone," Davis said.

However, as Mike Woodson says, the schedule is the schedule. Davis isn't complaining, more just acknowledging how tough the last week has been for his players, not even mentioning the criticism North Carolina is receiving from the media through this two-game skid. Davis wants to control what he can control, which is likely why he downplayed the potential impact Assembly Hall and its fans could have on the game. He took the time to remind everyone on the call that the Tar Heels played in the National Championship last year in front of 80,000 people. “I don’t remember the crowd ever having any effect on my play, as a coach, the crowd never had the ability to affect how I coach," Davis explained. "Our guys have played in big-time atmospheres and it will be one tomorrow night. They’ve been there before… I don’t think the crowd has anything to do with how we play or how we prepare.” Coach may have done himself an unnecessary disservice by not giving the Assembly Hall crowd the credit that many believe it deserves. The enthusiasm surrounding the matchup, while still high, undoubtedly took a dip after the Tar Heels' bask-to-back losses in Portland and subsequent slide in the rankings. Now, many feel they have something to prove.

The somewhat of a disregard, however, isn't due to a lack of admiration, far from it. Davis was asked about any sort of connection to former Indiana head coach Bob Knight and had an elaborate answer on the Hall of Fame coach. “He’s one of the greatest coaches, regardless of sport, of all time," Davis said. "Growing up obviously I wanted to go to Carolina, but my second choice was Indiana. I just wanted to be coached by coach Knight. I just loved the way he coached, the way he taught players, I loved the way he cared about his players and I loved the way he approached the game. I’ve always felt that way about him, even growing up playing basketball. I still feel that same way today." Davis spent copious amounts of time with Knight on the set of ESPN's College Gameday, in which Davis confided that Knight taught him a different way of tying a tie, which he still uses to this day. “I loved working with him, I loved spending the time with him, talking basketball and talking life… I enjoyed those years working with him at ESPN. No offense to anyone but when I think about Indiana basketball I think of coach Knight.”