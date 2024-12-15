UAB transfer RB Lee Beebe reopens recruitment days after committing to IU

One of Indiana's first commitments this portal cycle has elected to reopen his recruitment just days after committing to the Hoosiers.

On Friday, UAB running back transfer Lee Beebe committed to Indiana. However on Sunday night, just two days later, Beebe has reopened his recruitment, per reports.

Other than wide receiver E.J. Williams announcing his withdrawal from the transfer portal, Beebe was the first addition this portal season for head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers.

With running backs Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton out of eligibility at the end of the season, and Elijah Green looking for a new home elsewhere, the Hoosiers are once again in search of a running back to pair with Kaelon Black next season.

Indiana's 2024 transfer class now features just three newcomers, two of which are specialists.