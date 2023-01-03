Overview: The four-star defensive end from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy committed to Nebraska in late August but when former coach Scott Frost was fired, Lenhardt reopened his recruitment. Over the last few months, Rutgers, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Maryland became the five frontrunners for Lenhardt, who said at Under Armour media day that he’s already signed and is waiting to make his announcement at the game. The Huskers have made him a top priority again and while Maryland and others could make this interesting, coach Matt Rhule and his staff look strongest to get him back in the Huskers’ class. The pick: Nebraska MORE: Interview with Lenhardt SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NEBRASKA FANS AT INSIDENEBRASKA.COM

Overview: Auburn, Ohio State, Nebraska and Houston are the four finalists for Nation but this could even be a two-team race heading into decision day with the Huskers and Cougars having an edge in recent months. Colorado was also a school mentioned for the three-star cornerback from Roswell, Ga., but that has slowed down since coach Deion Sanders took over in Boulder. Nation has been prioritized by new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and his staff and all signs now point to Nation ending up in Lincoln unless a surprise is in store. The pick: Nebraska MORE: Interview with Nation

Overview: Oregon and Michigan State are the final two for the four-star defensive end from Cypress (Texas) Cypress Ranch and there is reason to believe both have a great shot at him. Porter loved his visit to Eugene and the Ducks have made him a big priority heading down the stretch but his former trainer of years, Brandon Jordan, is on staff with the Spartans. After all is considered, it has felt that Oregon has taken the edge in his recruitment, though, despite an important connection to East Lansing. The pick: Oregon

Durell Robinson