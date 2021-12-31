UA All-America Game: Mid-week progress report

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Bear Alexander

*****

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Travis Hunter

*****

WIDE RECEIVERS

*****

QUARTERBACKS

AJ Duffy

The quarterback group as a whole has been very hot and cold. Conner Weigman (Texas A&M) is the highest ranked of the throwers and his accuracy has been a bit inconsistent. It will be interesting to see how much more effective he can be when he can really use his legs. A.J. Duffy (Florida State) and Steve Angeli (Notre Dame) have had similar issues. Duffy has had inconsistent throwing intermediate routes over the middle and Angeli has consistency issues on deep routes. Holden Geriner (Auburn) and AJ Swann (Vanderbilt) don't seem to have adjusted to the skill level and speed for the defensive backs just yet so their timing with receivers hasn't been on point so far.

*****

RUNNING BACKS

Branson Robinson

Five-star Georgia running back signee Branson Robinson was the only available back for team Icons on Thursday so five-star linebacker Harold Perkins jumped over to the other side of the ball. Jovantae Barnes, Emmanuel Henderson (Alabama), and George Pettaway (North Carolina) all suited up for the Legends team. In practices like the ones we saw on Wednesday and Thursday, it's hard for running backs to really show off their skill sets. During positions drills, each of the backs showed off much of what we already knew about them. Robinson is has surprising quickness and downhill speed for a back built like a tank. Barnes is a big, upright runner with power. Henderson is also a bit upright but brings impressive athleticism to the table and has good change of direction speed. Pettaway is on the smaller side but runs behind his pads, is very explosive, and has good hands.

*****

LINEBACKERS

*****

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN