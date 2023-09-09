BLOOMINGTON – Indiana football is a much stronger, faster and better team than Indiana State. Aside from very few moments on Friday night, the Hoosiers showed that – earning their first victory of the season in 34-point fashion, 41-7. Now facing a long weekend after a victorious early start to the weekend, the Hoosiers have time for evaluation before heading into their week three contest with Louisville inside Lucas Oil Stadium. The Hoosiers have numerous questions to answer and some pleasantries that have come along with the first two results of the season. So, let's do the same. After two weeks, what's working for Indiana? What isn't working? And where does Indiana go from here?

Tom Allen displays his displeasure with an official on the Indiana sideline on Friday night.

What's working?

Matt Guerrieri, the new guys and Indiana's entire defense Following a performance in which the Hoosiers neutralized some of the country's best offensive threats for the entirety of Indiana's week one contest with Ohio State, Friday night's stifling of Indiana State was a stellar follow-up act. Of course, let's address the elephant in the room. Indiana State is not Ohio State – never has been, never will be. The discrepancy between the two – both on paper and more so on the field – is immense. But there's something to be said for holding a team to 93 total yards over four quarters of football. "So that's hard to do. I don't care who it is," said Indiana head coach Tom Allen after Friday night's victory. "I'm still ticked about the fact that we didn't get a shutout." The lone Sycamore score on the evening came on a 75-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery after Jaylin Lucas' only miscue of the evening, putting the ball on the ground in the second quarter. But when the Indiana State offense took the field, six of their 10 offensive drives ended in a three-and-out, and the offensive unit never scored on the night. Their longest drive of the evening came in the second quarter, where Indiana had already jumped out to a 21-0 lead. having materialized their first real scoring opportunity of the night, Tom Allen called timeout. Yet he and Chad Wilt didn't wait until the Hoosiers reached the sideline, instead choosing to meet them halfway and begin with their berating. Frustration fueled Allen and Wilt as they went around the huddle, lighting into their players. "I thought we got ahead and we let up," Allen said. "And that's what I was trying to avoid. I just want to see guys battle, fight, and compete no matter what the scoreboard says. I just thought we let that happen." Disappointed in the body language and leadership of his unit, Allen issued a challenge to his team to bow up and keep the Sycamores off the board. Just a few plays later, Nic Toomer intercepted a floating 4th-and-8 pass in the end zone to keep the shutout intact. As he returned to the sideline and hoisted the team's newly-acquired turnover belt, it was symbolic of the message Indiana's defense had sent on the night – congruent with the one from the weekend prior. "We wanted to make a statement on defense," Toomer said Friday night. "I don't think we've even reached our peak of what we can do on defense yet. We still have a lot of small things we need to fix and if we get those things together, I think we can be the best defense in the Big Ten." "I thought the response was good," Allen said. "It wasn't perfect, but pretty dang good." But perhaps most impressive, it's the fact that a defense that features only two returning starters this season has come together so quickly with so many new faces abundant. Toomer, a Stanford transfer, says he still feels like he's getting used to the new faces he's around, that things still feel fresh. But his former Cardinal teammate and now-Hoosier linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar feels otherwise. "We've been crafting and working for eight months," Mangum-Farrar said this past Monday. Now two weeks in a row, the defense he's a part of has clicked and had flashes of strong defensive play – consistency being one of the goals that the linebacker said they would be striving for. "I think we've all meshed pretty well." However it's happened, it's worked out pretty well for Indiana thus far. Through two weeks, they're the bright spot of this Hoosier team thus far.

Nic Toomer holding Indiana's new takeover belt, which was gifted to the program by Indiana running back Declan McMahon's grandfather, Vince McMahon – the executive chairman of the WWE. (Indiana Athletics)

The Indiana offense... with Tayven Jackson at quarterback At this point, it's less about the actual numbers Jackson put up against Ohio State and more so how effectively Indiana has moved the ball with him as quarterback as opposed to Brendan Sorsby. Ohio State was admittedly underprepared for the triple option offense that Indiana wanted to run in week one, but constraints on the play-calling from Walt Bell and the Hoosiers' desire to play conservative ultimately limited what information the staff could effectively get out of the contest with regards toward making a decision at quarterback. On Friday night, there was still the threat of the option at play, but the Indiana quarterbacks were presented with a much more variable and open playstyle – throwing the ball and involving multiple skill position players that Indiana harped all week long leading up to the contest that they had to utilize more. The Hoosiers started Sorsby in week one and started Jackson on Friday night. Indiana then proceeded to lead five touchdown scoring drives on the evening on drives of 73, 81, 71, 93 and 45 yards. All of those drives featured Jackson as the Indiana quarterback. The overall drive count for Jackson and Sorsby equated out to a 7-3 split in favor of Jackson, plus an additional drive for Broc Lowry, who's Indiana career will officially be forever remembered by his game-ending handoff to David Holloman. Indiana's offense is more accustomed to the style of play that Jackson's play has suggested so far. A week ago, the Hoosiers seemed more comfortable to throw the ball utilizing Sorsby's arm, but Indiana had also realized too late that they needed to chase points and their deficit was not as insurmountable as in previous years between the two programs. Bell and company integrated Jackson into the game the right way and operated how they should've in week one – simple, rhythmic concepts that allow a flow to be established and allow the signal caller to become more comfortable, all the while believing in their bevy of skill position players to make plays when called upon. There's nothing wrong with that, and it could've come sooner than in a game against a FCS opponent such as Indiana State. He feels both have the game reps and comfort with the offense that the staff – he, Bell and others that will be in on the decision – to make a calculated choice. Allen says the team will name a starter for the upcoming Louisville game, citing it's important that the team knows that while they need two and possibly more quarterbacks they feel confident in playing and while it's a "good problem to have," they also need to have a "guy." Indiana may have found theirs on Friday night.

Tayven Jackson throws a pass versus Indiana State in Friday night's victory over the Sycamores.

What isn't?