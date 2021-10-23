Tuttle’s exit cracks offense, rotating quarterbacks unable to repair damage

Things were going well for Indiana under quarterback Jack Tuttle in the beginning of the No. 5 Ohio State matchup. He and the offense responded to a 7-0 deficit against Ohio State during their first drive, gaining 75 yards and tying the game.

More importantly, Tuttle converted in the red zone with a 7-yard touchdown pass. In a press conference Monday, offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan emphasized that failing to score a touchdown in the red zone was plaguing the offense.

Although IU was able to capitalize on its first opportunity, Tuttle was struck hard after the touchdown pass. His absence left the Hoosiers looking for a replacement to continue the pressure on the Buckeyes’ defense.

After the game, Allen said Tuttle was suffering a lot of pain. The X-ray results came back negative, but Tuttle still needs to undergo an MRI.

“Without him in there, it just wasn’t quite the same,” head coach Tom Allen said in the press conference after the game.

Backup quarterbacks Donaven McCulley and Grant Gremel had not obtained a first down by the time Tuttle returned from the locker room halfway through the second quarter. From then on, IU appeared to crumble, as nothing was working despite attempts to rotate the three quarterbacks.

The student section, full of life before the game, faded steadily by halftime, akin to how the offense steadily lost yardage.