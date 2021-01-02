TheHoosier - Tuttle falls just short of leading IU to bowl win with separated shoulder

Tuttle falls just short of leading IU to bowl win with separated shoulder
TAMPA -- He didn't look right.
At times, he would grimmace with pain, trying to shake out his throwing arm and work his shoulder.
At other times, Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle short hopped passes to receivers.
Something was amiss, but what exactly it was and the extent of the injury would remain a mystery to many, including his teammates until the end of the game when Indiana head coach Tom Allen confirmed Tuttle had separated his shoulder during the game.
Allen told the media after the game that at first, they believed it was a collarbone injury.
"Shoulder definitely affected him. He played through some serious pain, shoulder separation in his throwing shoulder. Had to suck it up, throwing shoulder affected some of his throws. Even though he had it, he competed his tail off and tried to fight through it," Allen said.
For the game, Tuttle was 26-of-45 for 201 yards and an interception. Tuttle said he couldn't specifically recall when he injured his shoulder but that it was early in the game.
He told the media after the game that the loss was on him, as he didn't handle Indiana's last drive well, especially on third and fourth down.
"No excuse, right? It sucked. It is for my team, and I have to find a way to get the job done. I love them and will come back stronger," said Tuttle, who admitted the pain was constantly there.
With the Hoosiers trailing 26-20 with just over a minute to play, Indiana had a chance to put itself in position to secure its first bowl victory since 1991.
However, back-to-back plays by Tuttle killed any chance of that happening.
On third down, Tuttle took a sack and a play later,facing fourth down, his pass fell incomplete as Mississippi defender's Sam Williams and Quentin Bivens brought pressure, forcing an incomplete pass and securing a win for the Rebels and first-year head coach Lane Kiffin.
"Tried to do too much on third down. Obviously, didn't play our best at all. Would've, could've, should've, I've got to be better," Tuttle said.
The Outback Bowl was the second start of the season for Tuttle, who took over the starting role against Maryland, when Michael Penix tore his ACL for the second time in his career.
Tuttle would help lead the Hoosiers past the Terrapins and then secure his first career victory on Dec. 5 at Wisconsin.
