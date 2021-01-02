TheHoosier - Tuttle falls just short of leading IU to bowl win with separated shoulder

TAMPA -- He didn't look right.

At times, he would grimmace with pain, trying to shake out his throwing arm and work his shoulder.

At other times, Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle short hopped passes to receivers.

Something was amiss, but what exactly it was and the extent of the injury would remain a mystery to many, including his teammates until the end of the game when Indiana head coach Tom Allen confirmed Tuttle had separated his shoulder during the game.

Allen told the media after the game that at first, they believed it was a collarbone injury.

"Shoulder definitely affected him. He played through some serious pain, shoulder separation in his throwing shoulder. Had to suck it up, throwing shoulder affected some of his throws. Even though he had it, he competed his tail off and tried to fight through it," Allen said.