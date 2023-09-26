BLOOMINGTON – Like many position groups across the overhauled Indiana roster, the Hoosier backfield came into this 2023 season with a heavy dose of transfers expected to make an impact this year. Christian Turner and Josh Henderson are amongst that group of who arrived to Indiana via transfer, now two of the feature backs in the Hoosier offense. Prior to Bloomington, Turner and Henderson each spent time in the ACC – the former with Wake Forest and Michigan prior, the latter with North Carolina. Yet, their similarities this season go beyond their positional value or their non-linear paths to the program they now call their own. This season, both Turner and Henderson have dealt with injuries that have prevented them from playing at 100 percent. Turner was listed as questionable on the week three availability report, and Henderson missed Indiana's week four contest with Akron due to a leg injury dating back to the season-opening matchup with Ohio State. ON HENDERSON: Indiana RB Josh Henderson out vs. Akron with leg injury Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell told reporters on Monday that Turner is "as healthy as he can be right now," and with Henderson due to possibly miss more time as he recovers, he'll take a lion share of the reps missed by not having Henderson at tailback. Turner himself says he's as close to 100 percent as he's been, too. It provides a chance for the sixth-year redshirt senior to make the biggest mark yet on the Indiana offense, an attack that has dealt with it's fair share of falters through the first third of the season. "It has been frustrating," Turner said of his process of dealing with his injury issues, "but I just had to rely on my faith, rely on God and just also the teammates I have around me. They've been helping to keep me up, too."

Indiana's Nic Toomer, Christian Turner and Phillip Dunnam kneel in the end zone ahead of Indiana's week four matchup with Akron. (Rich Janzaruk, Herald-Times)

The biggest influence in keeping Turner's spirits up? Henderson, who now is on the receiving end of Turner's backing and love as the fifth-year senior aims to return in the coming weeks. "(Henderson) has been one of the biggest supporters of mine, and I've been the biggest supporter of him," Turner said. "(We're) really close. So he's the one that I've been talking to, and now I'm talking with him on things that are going on now." Henderson is one of the Hoosiers' most dynamic backfield options due to his combination of size, speed and toughness. He's a danger in the open field – not to the level of the quicker, shiftier Jaylin Lucas, but still plenty effective – and has the power to run to and run through would-be tacklers. His absence plays a significant role in both pass protection and the Hoosiers' run game – Indiana struggled to protect Tayven Jackson, due partly to Henderson's loss of snaps; and the Hoosier run game has struggled to develop all season regardless of which back is in the game. "Definitely been frustrating, but it's a long season," Turner continued. "Everybody realizes that we know we need everybody." The disheartenment that an injury like this one can bring upon a sixth-year player who knows his time is ticking at the college level can sometimes be understated. But Turner's mindset toward himself and his journey doesn't allow him to enter such a frame of thinking. In the end, he says, it does more harm than good and puts more pressure on himself – even after a return to full physical form. "I think I just can't afford to (think that way)," Turner said. "I just stay positive because yes, it is my last season in college, but if I'm looking at all the negative things, I'm getting too worked up – it's kind of distracting and makes things bad for me when I do come back. "I'm not giving myself a chance by putting myself in (a negative) mental headspace." It's the type of forward thinking that's helped Turner finally find his way into a consistent role in the Indiana backfield. Now, in those same types of conversations that he and Henderson had while Turner was on the mend, the roles have reversed. "We always know that it's God's timing with everything that does happen," Turner said, speaking for he and Henderson both. "(We) have been talking through faith, just kind of understanding that not everything goes the way that we want it to."

Josh Henderson points to sky to celebrate after scoring a touchdown versus Michigan in October of 2022. (Rich Janzaruk, Herald-Times)