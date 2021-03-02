Just before the beginning of the season, there was some buzz centered around one freshman on Indiana’s roster who had reportedly been excellent in practice. It wasn’t five-star recruit Khristian Lander or athletic freak Jordan Geronimo -- it was Trey Galloway.

Galloway backed up this hype in his first college game when he scored 13 points and looked fearless attacking the basket. He continued to play well, earning 20+ minutes per game in most contests. His season was highlighted by a 37 minute, 10 points, five assist, four rebound overtime win against Penn State.

“He was fantastic in terms of his playmaking tonight and that is what Trey is,” Archie Miller said after the Penn State game. “He is a terrific playmaker. He is as good of a playmaker, especially at his age, in this type of competition as I’ve seen. He’s fearless. I think Trey has established right now that the thing he can do for our team is to make guys better. He’s developed a niche with that.”