BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's Senior Day celebration, which was earmarked by a 65-64 victory over the visiting Michigan State Spartans, included two exclamation points to end the evening.

Indiana senior guards Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal, who both went through the festivities on Sunday afternoon, each announced they would be returning to Bloomington and utilizing their fifth and final year of eligibility with Indiana next season.

Leal took the microphone first of the two of them. His approach to the Indiana fans was subtle – "Hey y'all," he began – before delivering the news they'd wanted to hear.

"So, I've felt a lot of emotions over the past few days, and it's really been hard," Leal said. "The main thing that's been keeping me going is that I don't really have to give this speech until next year."

Leal was going to continue speaking, but a thunderous explosion of applause forced him to hold his next lines, what ended up being a rather pointed defense of Mike Woodson – the coach who he'd just affirmed his commitment to next season.

Then, it was Galloway's turn to step to the microphone. His speech, however, was much more thorough.

He took turns thanking the countless contributors who have assisted him in his journey to this spot. And five minutes after taking the mic, he announced there'd be plenty more moments to share with Hoosier fans in Assembly Hall.

"These last four years have been the best time of my life, and I wouldn't trade it for anything," Galloway said. "But I don't think it's quite time for me to..."

You couldn't hear the rest. You didn't have to to know what it meant to those who'd stuck around.