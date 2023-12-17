Trent Howland to withdraw from transfer portal, return to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Sunday afternoon, Indiana got a key piece of its running game back when running back Trent Howland announced he is withdrawing his name from the transfer portal and is returning to Indiana.
Howland began last season towards the bottom of Indiana's running back depth chart. However, after injuries to some of the guys in front of him on the depth chart, Howland got a chance. That chance was all he needed. Howland seized his opportunity in what was initially limited snaps. As the season went on and the 6-foot-3, 240 pound tailback continued to produce and in turn, Howland's role in the running game continued to expand.
In the 2023 season, Howland rushed for 354 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't factor much into the passing game tallying just three receptions for 22 yards.
With two years of eligibility remaining, Howland will rejoin Josh Henderson in the Hoosiers' backfield to form what figures to be a formidable two-headed attack in the ground game for Indiana.
A week ago, it was reported that Howland would be transferring to Minnesota, however those reports were never confirmed. Now, with Howland's announcement on social media, it seems official that Howland will be back in Bloomington next season.
Howland finished this past season as Indiana's leading rusher, 17 yards ahead of Henderson, despite only totaling eight carries in Indiana's first five games of the season. In the back half of the season, Howland became a pivotal part of the Hoosiers' rushing attack with Henderson dealing with injury.
Howland tallied five or more rushes in each of Indiana's last seven games of the season including two double-digit carry games against Illinois and Michigan State. Those are also the same opponents Howland found the end zone against this past season.
A former three-star recruit out of Joliet, Illinois, spent much of his freshman season watching from the sidelines. Howland appeared in nine games during his first year in Bloomington, but only rushed the ball twice. With his combination of size, strength and speed, the Hoosiers utilized Howland a little bit at linebacker during the 2022 season.
Getting Howland to return to Indiana is yet another big win for Curt Cignetti and the Indiana coaching staff this offseason.
