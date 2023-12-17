BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Sunday afternoon, Indiana got a key piece of its running game back when running back Trent Howland announced he is withdrawing his name from the transfer portal and is returning to Indiana.

Howland began last season towards the bottom of Indiana's running back depth chart. However, after injuries to some of the guys in front of him on the depth chart, Howland got a chance. That chance was all he needed. Howland seized his opportunity in what was initially limited snaps. As the season went on and the 6-foot-3, 240 pound tailback continued to produce and in turn, Howland's role in the running game continued to expand.

In the 2023 season, Howland rushed for 354 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't factor much into the passing game tallying just three receptions for 22 yards.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Howland will rejoin Josh Henderson in the Hoosiers' backfield to form what figures to be a formidable two-headed attack in the ground game for Indiana.