The Associated Press related their All-American teams, Jackson-Davis unsurprisingly was selected to the First Team along with fellow Big Ten big man Zach Edey from rival Purdue. Jalen Wilson (Kansas), Brandon Miller (Alabama) and Marcus Sasser (Houston) round out the starting five.

Despite Indiana continuing their push towards making history in March Madness, the awards have not stopped piling in for Hoosier forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Interestingly enough, Jackson-Davis was the only player selected to the First Team that does not play for a 1-seed in the March Madness field.

Jackson-Davis was also selected to the First Team All-Big Ten and chosen to the conference's All-Defensive team.

The Indiana senior is also nominated for the Wooden and Karl Malone awards, the latter representing the nation's best forward. He will also be among the final nominees for National Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson-Davis will surely spearhead any deep run Indiana will make in the NCAA Tournament. Since the Hoosiers couldn't go undefeated at home, win a Big Ten regular season title or a Big Ten Tournament championship, Jackson-Davis and head coach Mike Woodson are down to their last chance of the 2023 season to chip away at their mission to restore Indiana basketball to greatness.