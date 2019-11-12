Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis finished Tuesday night's 91-65 win over North Alabama with a career-high in points and 14-of-15 from the free throw line, as the Hoosiers needed a spark to begin the second half after rough defensive play in the first half.

Just a few minutes into the second half Tuesday, Indiana true freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis posted up in the paint, his left hand away from the bucket, and dribbled around a North Alabama defender. Having scored the Hoosiers’ last four points, Jackson-Davis made it six straight with a dunk that would highlight the second half until his own alley-oop later in the game. That score sparked an 11-point run for Indiana and pushed the freshman’s team toward a 65-45 lead that would last until the buzzer, 91-65. Jackson-Davis would score a career-high 20 points and bring down eight rebounds. What would have otherwise been a celebrated performance, however, was shadowed by the first half Jackson-Davis chased away with his highlight plays on the offensive end. Indiana led by just seven points, 47-40, at halftime. “What our team needs to understand is the more you’re on film, the more that they pick you apart,” Miller said. “What they’re doing to us is they’re really picking on us perimeter-wise. We’re having a hard time guarding the ball.”

North Alabama was not a particularly strong offensive team coming into the game Tuesday, shooting 40 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three, while averaging 75 points per game. But the Lions made a mark from the perimeter in the first half. North Alabama hit 7-of-10 three-point attempts and only scored six of its 40 first half points from inside the paint. No points in transition, no second chance scores. The Hoosiers were as they were against Western Illinois – primarily porous. Lions ball handlers were able to find their ways inside and kick out to open shooters, and the majority of the 22 turnovers were unforced errors by North Alabama, like running into each other on a handoff or dribbling the ball into Race Thompson’s arms. The Hoosiers only recorded six steals all night.

Miller noted that he thought the defensive rotations were slow and that the North Alabama ball pressure couldn’t be stopped. “I didn’t see them take very many tough (shots) in the first eight minutes of the game,” Miller said. “It was a little bit frustrating because, coming into the game, we knew what we had to do.” Miller said after the win over Western Illinois on Saturday that the defense isn’t anywhere near where it needs to be at this point in the season, and he had the same sentiment after the game Tuesday but was more optimistic about the improvements that could be made. "Defensively, we're not there yet. Can we get there? Yeah,” Miller said.