"In all honesty, it was just we were out there, and we were talking, and my teammates were talking to me and telling me I was playing like a true wizard, like the Wizard of Oz almost," Jackson-Davis said postgame. "Just overall they did a great job, and just getting the ball and especially Miller, Scoop, Trey, hitting big shots after big shots and then Race and Scoop cutting to the basket, overall just a great response from the Rutgers game. I thought we had a lot of movement that we didn't have in our last game. It was a way to respond, and yeah, that's that."

Jackson-Davis finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. His 10th assists came with 1:22 left in the game on a pass to Trey Galloway who finished through contact under the basket.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded the third ever triple-double in program history in IU's 81-65 win over Nebraska.

Juwan Morgan was the last Indiana player to post a triple-double, posting 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 2018 against Jacksonville. Steve Downing was the first Hoosier to post a triple-double in 1971 against Michigan. He scored 28 points, had 17 rebounds and 10 blocks.

Jackson-Davis' previous career-high in assists was six against Wisconsin last season.

With his 12 points on Wednesday, Jackson-Davis now moves just two points away from moving into solo 10th place in Indiana's all-time scoring history.

"There's not a lot he can't do," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "He's skilled enough to do things he has been able to do on the floor. And the fact that he's been double- and triple-teamed, he's got to sacrifice the ball. There's nowhere to go with the ball but to get it out and try to find open shooters."

Indiana moves to 8-1 on the season and 1-1 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers now turn their attention to No. 10 Arizona in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"Moments like that make it special to me, and just kind of is a reminder why I came back," Jackson-Davis added. "Especially when the times are getting tough, especially in practice and stuff like, when you're just down on yourself sometimes and think of that and then you get bright moments like this."