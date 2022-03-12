Trayce Jackson-Davis puts on a show at Big Ten Tournament

I'm not sure what it was. Maybe it was desperation. Maybe it was him realizing these could be his last few games as a Hoosier. Maybe he was doing it for Mike Woodson.

Regardless, Trayce Jackson-Davis put on a show these last three days at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

He cemented himself in the Indiana history, becoming one of two Hoosiers to record 1,500 points, 750 rebounds, and 150 blocks in a career. Indiana fans will remeber this stretch of dominance for years to come. But, why stop now?

"It means a lot to me because I'm a Hoosier born and bred, and just coming back for my third year playing for this guy next to me, it's been an honor and a blessing," Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said.