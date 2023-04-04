Jackson-Davis announced he's forgoing his extra season of eligibility to enter the draft via his Twitter page on Tuesday afternoon. Also in the message, he announced that Excel Sports Management will represent him throughout the process and beginning of his young career.

Four storied years and 2,258 points later, Trayce Jackson-Davis is officially leaving Indiana to pursue his NBA dreams.

Jackson-Davis departs Indiana as one of the all-time greats in program history. Although his name will never be tethered to a Big Ten title or fabled national championship that he sought after for so long, he leaves as the program's third all-time leading scorer (2,258), and has sole possession of first place in the program's rankings for blocks (270) and rebounds (1,143).

He's the only Hoosier ever to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 boards, and one of only five Big Ten players to accomplish the feat. He's third in IU history for career double-doubles, totaling 50 throughout his four seasons in Bloomington. And, this past season, Jackson-Davis recorded just the third triple double in Indiana men's basketball history in a December win over Nebraska.

A consensus All-American. All-Big Ten First Team. Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist. A Wooden Award finalist. The Karl Malone Award winner, given by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to the best power forward in college basketball. A five-time Big Ten Player of the Week. And that's just his senior season alone.

Jackson-Davis trusted in Mike Woodson when he was hired for Indiana's head coaching vacancy back in 2021, who Woodson has said on countless occasions that Jackson-Davis has helped change the program and get things back on track.

At the interview dais following a second-round loss to Miami in this year's NCAA Tournament, it was Jackson-Davis' turn to praise Woodson, acknowledging that under his guidance, Indiana would continue to move in the right direction and build momentum.

Now, with Jackson-Davis officially no longer in the fray despite the situation being a months-long speculated conclusion, the program will be left to fill one of the biggest voids in recent memory.

"I will cherish this place and am happy to say that I can call it home," Jackson-Davis said in his statement, confirming his departure.