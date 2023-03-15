Trayce Jackson-Davis Officially a Consensus All-American after Latest Award
As it was announced Wednesday afternoon per an Indiana release, Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis officially earned consensus All-America status after being named to the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-America First Team.
Jackson-Davis has also earned All-American First Team from The Sporting News, Associated Press, and NABC as well.
The Greenwood, Indiana native averaged 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game this season for Indiana.
He and No. 4 Indiana will look to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament starting this Friday when they face off vs No. 13 Kent State.
