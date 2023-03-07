For the season, Jackson-Davis averaged 20.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 blocks per game. He was one of two high-major players (Zach Edey; Purdue) to average at least 20.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in the regular season.

In 20 Big Ten games, Jackson-Davis averaged 21.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.9 blocks per game in 37.1 minutes per game. Indiana finished 21-10 overall and 12-8 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers have the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Jackson-Davis and Purdue center Zach Edey were the two unanimous selections.

On Dec.7, Jackson-Davis recorded the Third ever triple-double in program history with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He become the first player in men’s college basketball to post a triple-double and at least three blocks and three steals since Luke Walton (Arizona, 2002).

On Jan. 25, Jackson-Davis was the first high-major player to have a 20-20-5 game since Hasheem Thabeet (UConn) in 2009. Jackson-Davis had 25 points, 21 rebounds and six blocks against Minnesota.

Jackson-Davis was either solo or co-Big Ten Player of the Year five times this season. He's won the award in five of the last seven weeks.

Indiana will play the winner of No. 6 seed Maryland and either 11-seed Nebraska or 14-seed Minnesota.

Jackson-Davis was also named a First-Team All-American by The Sporting News, becoming the first Indiana player since Victor Oladipo and Cody Zeller in 2013 to be named First-Team All-America.